Watch TCU vs Georgia: College football national championship live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The College Football Playoff Semifinals Featured two of the most exciting games in the history of the format, setting up third-ranked TCU (13-1) and top-ranked Georgia (14-0) to meet for the Championship today. The Horned Frogs controlled the game against second-ranked Michigan for a 51-45 win behind an early lead and their opportunistic defense while the Bulldogs held on at the end against a comeback-minded fourth-ranked Ohio State team 42-41. Now, these two teams battle for the top spot in all of college football in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game today.

How to Watch TCU vs. Georgia today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

This Bulldogs team has consistently been the best team in the country behind the eighth-best scoring offense (39.4) and the fifth-most dominant scoring defense (14.8) in the country.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has been strong all season leading the team with 3,823 yards in the air and with 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions all season.

The Horned Frogs have the ability to score at will with the fifth-best scoring offense (41.1 points) and a steady defense allowing just 26.4 points per game to their opponents. They have their own top quarterback in Max Duggan who finished the year with 3,546 with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

