Watch TCU vs Georgia: College football national championship live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The College Football Playoff Semifinals Featured two of the most exciting games in the history of the format, setting up third-ranked TCU (13-1) and top-ranked Georgia (14-0) to meet for the Championship today. The Horned Frogs controlled the game against second-ranked Michigan for a 51-45 win behind an early lead and their opportunistic defense while the Bulldogs held on at the end against a comeback-minded fourth-ranked Ohio State team 42-41. Now, these two teams battle for the top spot in all of college football in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button