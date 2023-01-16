Watch Syracuse Orange at Miami Hurricanes in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Miami hosts Syracuse on Monday night looking to get back on track. The Hurricanes come into Monday fresh off a tough 83-81 overtime loss to NC State on Saturday. The loss was their second in the last three games and have ruined a great 13-1 start. The Hurricanes had climbed all the way up to No. 12, but have stumbled since. They now find themselves 5-2 in the ACC and 14-3 overall. It has been a tough stretch for the Hurricanes, but Monday they will look to get back in the win column and knock off an Orange team that has won two in a row.

How to Watch Syracuse at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network

The Orange come into Monday winners of two straight, as they have knocked off Virginia Tech and Notre Dame at home.

The consecutive wins have given them nine victories in the last 11 and has helped them move to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the ACC. It has been a big turnaround for a team that started just 3-4 and had upset losses to Colgate and Bryant.

They have been playing good basketball, but will need to play well if they want to get a big road win at Miami on Monday night.

