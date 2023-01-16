Watch Sunrise Christian at Montverde: Stream high school basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the best high school teams hit the hardwood on Monday afternoon when Sunrise Christian visits Montverde. The Buffaloes come into Monday fresh off back-to-back wins against IMG Academy and Kickapoo. It was an impressive two games for a Buffaloes team that was coming off a 66-62 loss to Montverde back on January 5th. Monday they will get their opportunity to avenge that loss as they hit the road to take on the Eagles. The Buffaloes have just three losses on the season, two of which came in the first four games of the year. They have been playing great since, but will need to get over the hump of Montverde on Sunday.

How to Watch Sunrise Christian (KS) at Montverde (FL):

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Eagles, though, will be looking to get another big win over the Buffaloes as they go for their sixth straight win.

The Eagles have been playing great basketball and are coming off an impressive 85-63 win over La Lumiere on Saturday night.

The Eagles continue to show that they are one of the best high school basketball teams in the country and Monday night they will look to get another big win.

