WATCH: Sunderland midfield target stars for West Ham with a goal and assist

Sunderland target Pierre Ekwah showed just why the Black Cats want him with a man of the match performance for West Ham under-21s against Manchester United.

Ekwah has been strongly linked with a move to Wearside this month as Tony Mowbray looks to strengthen his midfield options.

He started in central midfield for the Hammers’ Premier League 2 Clash with Man Utd at Rush Green on Friday night, and he made a significant contribution.

Ekwah scored the first goal and created the second before a slight injury forced him off in the 3-2 defeat.

