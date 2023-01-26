WATCH: Stunning Solo goal from Rodrygo Goes gets Real Madrid level

Real Madrid have been up against it for much of the match in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

An outstanding team move from Atleti culminated in Nahuel Molina cutting the ball across to Alvaro Morata, who slotted home from inside the six-yard box. Like their last 16 tie against Villarreal, Real Madrid needed to come from behind to progress.

It didn’t look likely, despite having dominated so much of the second period. Jan Oblak made a smart save from Karim Benzema, but that was about it for Los Blancos. However, they have now equalised, and what a goal it is too.

Rodrygo picked the ball up inside the Atleti, and proceeded to beat multiple Defenders before driving into the box, and his stabbed finish beat Oblak at his near post.

Real Madrid required a moment of magic, and it certainly was that from the Brazilian. The hosts will be hoping to grab a late winner, otherwise this one could be heading for extra time.