WATCH: Stroppy Jon Rahm LAUNCHES golf ball after missing birdie putt

Jon Rahm displayed his classic fiery temper during the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Rahm was putting for birdie on the final hole of his second round at the Plantation Course in Kapalua when his attempt missed on the high side.

The Spanish World No.5 simply did not appreciate what he saw and after exasperatingly muttering to himself for a few seconds he decided to part ways with his golf ball.

We’ve all been there. Sometimes golf balls just need to die.

WATCH THE MOMENT HERE:

New year, same old newfound fatherhood perspective. pic.twitter.com/IbvCy6upvC — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) January 7, 2023

Rahm found himself seven strokes adrift of leader Collin Morikawa heading into the final round.

Two-time major Champion Morikawa went bogey-free over the first 54-holes to cultivate a huge lead.

As for Rahm, it looks as though he will be made to wait another year before having another crack at winning this tournament.

Rahm finished runner-up in this event last season to Cameron Smith who finished on 34-under par.

That remains a record-low winning score in PGA Tour history.

Smith is ineligible to play in the event this week owing to the fact that he has joined the LIV Golf League.

Rahm told the media earlier this week of that near-miss:

“We both played really good golf. It was a great battle. Hopefully, if we get to that point again, hopefully it’s me and hopefully I end up on the win, winning by one.”

Rahm is also using the new Callaway Paradym driver this week.

