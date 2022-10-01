watch, stream online, TV channel, radio

Michigan football is set to have its first big road test of the 2022 season, as it travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes in Week 5.

The two programs faced off last year, just six games ago, in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, a game that Michigan won 42-3. This time around, instead of being a backup, JJ McCarthy comes into Iowa City for his first-ever road start, and he’ll do so against the top-notch Iowa defense, the best scoring defense in the country, as well as an opportunistic outfit on that side of the ball.

The Iowa offense, however, is the worst in the country, while the Wolverines boast the nation’s No. 7 scoring defense.

If you’re looking to watch the game, need to know the time, who to watch, and more, we’ve got you covered below!

Date, time, channel, streaming information



Date, time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Time: Noon EDT

TV, streaming

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), Fox Sports Live

Radio

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 A.M Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 A.M Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 A.M Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 A.M Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 A.M Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Cheat Key (WMBN) 1340 AM Cheat key (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 A.M Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 A.M Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 A.M Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

Michigan at Iowa injury report



Iowa:

CBJermari Harris – out for season WR Jackson Ritter – out WR Diante Vines – doubtful

Michigan

RB Donovan Edwards – probable LG Trevor Keegan – probable OL Karsen Barnhart – probable TE Erick All – doubtful LB Nikhai Hill-Green – doubtful QB Cade McNamara – out

Players to watch



Iowa:

TE Sam LaPorta RB Kaleb Johnson LB Jack Campbell DL Lukas Van Ness DB Riley Moss DB Cooper DeJean

Michigan

QB JJ McCarthy RB Blake Corum RB Donovan Edwards WR Roman Wilson DT Mazi Smith LB Junior Colson CB DJ Turner CB Gemon Green

Stat leaders



Michigan stat leaders

JJ McCarthy QB 48-for-60, 693 yds 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 Rush TD Ronnie Bell WR 17 rec., 1253 yards rec 1 TD Blake Corum RB 64 car., 478 yds 9 TDs Junior Colson LB 30 tackles DJ Turner DB 5 tackles, I INT 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

Iowa stat leaders