Watch Strasbourg vs Troyes: Stream Ligue 1 live in Canada, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

RC Strasbourg Alsace, the No. 19 team on the table, will head on the road early this week to take on the No. 15 teams on the table, Troyes. Strasbourg is projected to win the game with a favored spread of -1 goals and an over/under of 2.5 total goals. Strasbourg has a total of just 11 points through 16 games. At 1-7-8 on the season, the one-win team lost to Paris Saint Germain in its last game 2-1. Marquinhos scored the lone goal for Strasbourg in the game. Habib Diallo leads the team in scoring though with six goals this season. Matz Sels also has 55 saves through 1,350 minutes.

How to Watch RC Strasbourg Alsace vs Troyes AC Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the RC Strasbourg Alsace vs Troyes AC game on fuboTV: Start your subscription today!

Troyes has a total of 15 points through 16 games with a negative-five-goal differential. Currently, Troyes, at 3-7-6 this season, is in place to be relegated if the season ends today. In its last game, Troyes walked away with one point on a draw with Nantes.

Despite the draw, Troyes led the game in possession percentage but was outshot horribly 15-3 on total shots and 5-1 on shots on goal. Mama Balde leads the team in scoring this season from the midfielder position. He has a total of seven goals and three assists in 14 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.