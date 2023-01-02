Watch Strasbourg vs Troyes: Stream Ligue 1 live in Canada, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

RC Strasbourg Alsace, the No. 19 team on the table, will head on the road early this week to take on the No. 15 teams on the table, Troyes. Strasbourg is projected to win the game with a favored spread of -1 goals and an over/under of 2.5 total goals. Strasbourg has a total of just 11 points through 16 games. At 1-7-8 on the season, the one-win team lost to Paris Saint Germain in its last game 2-1. Marquinhos scored the lone goal for Strasbourg in the game. Habib Diallo leads the team in scoring though with six goals this season. Matz Sels also has 55 saves through 1,350 minutes.

