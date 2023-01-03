Watch Steubenville vs. Wheeling Park: Stream Basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

A cross-state rivalry takes the court early in the high school basketball season with Ohio taking on West Virginia, with the Steubenville Big Red (3-4) taking on the undefeated Wheeling Park Patriots (6-0). These teams play every year thanks to the geography, with the Big Red dominating the last game (74-52) on the road in West Virginia. The Patriots get the opportunity to not only pick up a win, but get some revenge over their rivals and remain undefeated early in their season. Rivalry games like this always create special moments and intense environments for the teams, which should be the case today.

