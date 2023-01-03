Watch Steubenville vs. Wheeling Park: Stream Basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

A cross-state rivalry takes the court early in the high school basketball season with Ohio taking on West Virginia, with the Steubenville Big Red (3-4) taking on the undefeated Wheeling Park Patriots (6-0). These teams play every year thanks to the geography, with the Big Red dominating the last game (74-52) on the road in West Virginia. The Patriots get the opportunity to not only pick up a win, but get some revenge over their rivals and remain undefeated early in their season. Rivalry games like this always create special moments and intense environments for the teams, which should be the case today.

How to Watch Steubenville vs. Wheeling Park in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)

Live Stream Steubenville vs. Wheeling Park in High School Basketball on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The best high school basketball players in the country are starting to hit their groove and find their rhythm this season with huge performances every day.

Right now the Big Red are on a two-game losing streak heading into this game. They are averaging 51.6 points per game and allowing 50.3 points to their opponents.

Keeping teams under 60 points is a key early this season for the Big Red, as when their defense goes, their offense is not able to keep up.

On the other side for the Patriots, they are undefeated, averaging 67.2 PPG and allowing just 43.6 points to their opponents. They have won all but one game so far by 16+ points early in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.