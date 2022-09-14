WATCH: ‘Started clicking again’; Shanley basketball trio shines in return to football after two-year break – InForum

Shanley football is 3-0 and leads the EDC in passing yards, thanks in part to some basketball stars who are back on the football field.

Wide receivers Vuciri Hakim, Kaden Christmann, and Conner Kraft hadn’t played football in two years, stepping away to focus on basketball.

“These three basketball kids have really transformed our team this year,” said head Coach Troy Mattern. “Anytime we lose any kid for whatever reason, we don’t like that.

“I don’t think I left a basketball game without me finding them and making sure I was always in there ear and always pecking at them.”

Deacon’s coaches and players convinced them to get back on the gridiron and the trio has combined for eight touchdowns in three games this year.

“It just felt normal again,” Christmann said. “It just started clicking again, just like the way it used to be.”

Watching from the stands the last few seasons made them miss those Friday night lights.

“Me and (Vuciri Hakim) kind of just said, ‘if you do it, I do it.’ Then we both were like, ‘yeah, absolutely.’ We both missed it,” Christmann said.

And the basketball stars think they can help Shanley get Redemption after a close loss in last year’s semifinals.

“I missed that Brotherhood of playing football with everyone and then I thought maybe I could have done something about it,” Hakim said. “That idea was just in the back of my head the whole time.”

The Deacons have their sights set on a Dakota Bowl appearance with multi-sport athletes leading the way.

“We’ve all just been basketball players coming out onto the football field taking the team to another level,” Kraft said. “If we believe in their program, they’ll come believe in us for basketball season. I think it’s just great all around.”

You can watch Shanley face Sheyenne in a rematch of last year’s semifinal game this Friday at 7:00 pm on WDAY Xtra as the WDAY Game of the Week.