Watch Stanford Cardinal at Cal Golden Bears in Basketball: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Early on in Pac-12 Conference play, second ranked Stanford (15-1) looks like the class of the conference and a contender for the Final Four again. The Cardinal have started off 3-0 by averaging 88.0 points per game, scoring 90+ in two of the games and are showing the rest of the west coast and the country they are the real deal again. They take on Cal (10-4) again and its star Jayda Curry, who is capable of taking over games for her team, but is learning in her sophomore season that the conference is as good as any in the country.

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Cardinal recently put their stamp on the season with a huge win over 15th ranked Arizona (73-57) with Hannah Jump putting up a tremendous 18 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The first time these teams played, the Cardinal won 90-69, scoring 90+ points for the first time in a month as they began conference play.

They jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and then continued to win every quarter for the rest of the game. Jones led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the win.

On the other side for the Golden Bears, Curry led the way with 20 points, three assists and two rebounds in the loss.

