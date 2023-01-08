Watch Stanford Cardinal at Cal Golden Bears in Basketball: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Early on in Pac-12 Conference play, second ranked Stanford (15-1) looks like the class of the conference and a contender for the Final Four again. The Cardinal have started off 3-0 by averaging 88.0 points per game, scoring 90+ in two of the games and are showing the rest of the west coast and the country they are the real deal again. They take on Cal (10-4) again and its star Jayda Curry, who is capable of taking over games for her team, but is learning in her sophomore season that the conference is as good as any in the country.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button