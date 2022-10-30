Watch Stanford at Washington: Stream college volleyball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

You aren’t going to want to miss this battle between the two best teams in the Pac-12. Stanford (15-4) heads to Washington (16-5) to take on the Huskies in a rematch from exactly one month ago in Northern California. Stanford is an impressive 10-1 in the conference and is on a Roaring nine-game winning streak. In five of Stanford’s last six games, the Cardinal have swept their opponent. Washington is coming off two wins in a row sweeping Arizona and Cal.

How to Watch Stanford Cardinal at Washington Huskies Women’s Volleyball Today:

Match Date: October 30, 2022

Match Time: 5 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Stanford Cardinal at Washington Huskies Women’s volleyball match on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the last Matchup between Stanford and Washington on Sept. 30, the Cardinal won 3-1 at home. Washington won the first set but was not close in the next three. The loss ended a five-match winning streak against Stanford. The Cardinal offense was just unrelenting.

Stanford is already having a great road trip in Washington after beating the Washington State Cougars in three straight sets to advance to this matchup. Stanford out-hit the Cougars by more than a hundred points. Can they keep up the pressure and sweep this season series against the Huskies?

Regional restrictions may apply.