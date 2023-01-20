Watch St. Mary’s Gaels at Pepperdine Waves in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Pepperdine looks for its first conference win as Saint Mary’s comes into town. It is a good thing that the Waves are at home, as they have yet to win a game on the road. Pepperdine is also trying to end a six-game losing streak on Thursday. It will be a tough challenge since Saint Mary’s is 12-4 overall with a 2-0 record on the road. They are also winners of their last seven games.

Saint Mary’s stayed perfect in conference play, as it beat San Francisco 78-61 in its last game. While the game was close in the first half, by the end of the frame the Gaels started to pull away with a 19-3 run. Logan Johnson led the way for Saint Mary’s, scoring 24 points. The entire team was on fire from three-point range, shooting more than 50 percent from behind the arc.

How to Watch Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pepperdine could not end its losing streak in Provo, Utah in its last game, losing to BYU 91-81. While it wasn’t the outcome the Waves wanted, they kept showing that they had incredible fight left in them.

Pepperdine came back from a 13-point deficit to cut the Cougars lead to two points. After only scoring 28 in the first half, the Waves scored 53 points in the second half. If Pepperdine can sustain that offense throughout this game, it might just have a shot at the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.