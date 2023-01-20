Watch St. Mary’s Gaels at Pepperdine Waves in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Pepperdine looks for its first conference win as Saint Mary’s comes into town. It is a good thing that the Waves are at home, as they have yet to win a game on the road. Pepperdine is also trying to end a six-game losing streak on Thursday. It will be a tough challenge since Saint Mary’s is 12-4 overall with a 2-0 record on the road. They are also winners of their last seven games.

Saint Mary’s stayed perfect in conference play, as it beat San Francisco 78-61 in its last game. While the game was close in the first half, by the end of the frame the Gaels started to pull away with a 19-3 run. Logan Johnson led the way for Saint Mary’s, scoring 24 points. The entire team was on fire from three-point range, shooting more than 50 percent from behind the arc.

