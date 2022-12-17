Watch St. John’s vs Florida State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St John’s goes for its third straight win on Saturday when it takes on Florida State. The Red Storm saw their eight-game winning streak snapped two weeks ago in a 71-60 loss to Iowa State, but they bounced back to get an 86-67 win over DePaul and then a 64-51 win over New Hampshire last Saturday. The consecutive wins have moved them to 10-1 as they continue their impressive start to the season. The Red Storm have already picked up big wins against Nebraska, Temple and Syracuse and will be looking to stay hot against a Seminoles team who is looking to win their third straight.

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG Sportsnet

Florida State has not had a good start to the year as they lost nine of their first 10 games.

They weren’t just losing to good teams, they were also upset by Siena, Troy and Stetson.

They have been able to bounce back a bit, by getting wins against Louisville and South Carolina Upstate in their last two games, but they still sit 3-9 on the season.

They jump into ACC play after their game on Saturday and are looking to get a big win before the conference schedule gets going.

