Watch St. Johns at Villanova: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

A battle in the Big East will happen Tonight as St. John’s heads on the road to take on Villanova tonight. The Red Storm are 11-1 on the season with their only loss coming earlier this month against Iowa State on the road. They won their first conference game in their next outing against DePaul at home 86-67. They also beat New Hampshire and Florida State, bringing a three-game winning streak into this game. Joel Soriano will be the player to watch from St. John’s. He is averaging 15.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Not many DI Athletes average that kind of production on the glass. He also contributes 1.4 blocks per game as well.

How to Watch St. John’s at Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the St. John’s at Villanova game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Wildcats are 6-5 on the year overall and the only team in the conference not to have played a conference opponent yet. Their last loss was at the end of November to Oregon on the road. Since then, they have gone on a four-game winning streak.

Villanova’s player to watch comes in the backcourt. Caleb Daniels, a senior guard, is averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. Daniels also chips in 5.1 rebounds per game as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.