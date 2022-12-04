Watch St. John’s at Iowa State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 23 Iowa State (6-1) got back in the win column on Wednesday after a loss in the final of the Phil Knight Invitational last weekend. On Sunday, the Cyclones welcome St. John’s (8-0) to Hilton Coliseum in Ames for a Big 12/Big East Battle contest. Jaren Holmes leads Iowa State with 14.9 points per game while the Red Storm are getting 18.1 points a game from David Jones and 15.1 points and 12.7 rebounds a contest from Joel Soriano. TJ Otzelberger is 28-14 in his second season with the Cyclones, who reached the Sweet 16 last spring. Mike Anderson arrived at St. John’s in 2019 and is 58-41 in his fourth year.

