Watch St. John’s at Iowa State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 23 Iowa State (6-1) got back in the win column on Wednesday after a loss in the final of the Phil Knight Invitational last weekend. On Sunday, the Cyclones welcome St. John’s (8-0) to Hilton Coliseum in Ames for a Big 12/Big East Battle contest. Jaren Holmes leads Iowa State with 14.9 points per game while the Red Storm are getting 18.1 points a game from David Jones and 15.1 points and 12.7 rebounds a contest from Joel Soriano. TJ Otzelberger is 28-14 in his second season with the Cyclones, who reached the Sweet 16 last spring. Mike Anderson arrived at St. John’s in 2019 and is 58-41 in his fourth year.

How to Watch St. John’s at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 4, 2022

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Iowa State pulled away in the second half Wednesday night to beat visiting North Dakota 63-44. Caleb Grill finished with 16 points to offset Holmes’ off night shooting, as the senior guard scored a season-low four points on 1-of-8 shooting while battling foul trouble.

On Tuesday night, the Red Storm blasted LIU 95-68 at home. Andre Curbelo went for 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Soriano had 16 points and 10 boards in just 24 minutes.

This is the first meeting between the programs in more than 70 years. St. John’s won the Lone meeting on Dec. 21, 1948, at Madison Square Garden by a 71-47 score.

