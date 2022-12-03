Watch St. Andrew’s at North Carolina Central: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

North Carolina Central (4-4) had its four-game winning streak halted on Thursday and on Saturday the Eagles will try to get back on track against NAIA opponent St. Andrews (1-7) at McDougals-McLendon Arena in Durham. Justin Wright paces NCCU in scoring at 16.6 points per game while Eric Boone averages 11.1 points and 5.4 assists a contest. Randy Hernandez has coached at St. Andrews, located in Laurinburg, North Carolina, since 2015. LaVelle Moton was a star point guard at North Carolina Central in the mid-1990s and took over the head coaching duties in 2009 after two years as an Assistant . The program is 232-176 during his tenure with four NCAA tournament berths.

Game Date: December 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WCWJ – Jacksonville)

The Eagles came back from 17 points down in the second half at Radford to take a five-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but a flagrant foul against Ja’Darius Harris turned into a three-point possession for the Highlanders that turned the tide in an 80-78 loss. Kris Monroe scored 23 points with 11 rebounds for NCCU while Wright had 14 points.

On Wednesday, St. Andrews fell to 0-7 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play with a 97-75 loss at home to Bluefield College. Ameil Malone scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for the Knights while Garrett McRae added 17.

The programs have met once previously, with North Carolina Central getting a 75-55 win in Durham on Dec. 30, 2017.

