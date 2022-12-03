Watch St. Andrew’s at North Carolina Central: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

North Carolina Central (4-4) had its four-game winning streak halted on Thursday and on Saturday the Eagles will try to get back on track against NAIA opponent St. Andrews (1-7) at McDougals-McLendon Arena in Durham. Justin Wright paces NCCU in scoring at 16.6 points per game while Eric Boone averages 11.1 points and 5.4 assists a contest. Randy Hernandez has coached at St. Andrews, located in Laurinburg, North Carolina, since 2015. LaVelle Moton was a star point guard at North Carolina Central in the mid-1990s and took over the head coaching duties in 2009 after two years as an Assistant . The program is 232-176 during his tenure with four NCAA tournament berths.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button