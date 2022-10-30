Watch squirrel race on the field

Even a rodent wanted to get in on the wild festivities Saturday.

During a historic third quarter that saw Louisville football score 35 straight points and record six turnovers — both school records, and the last time a U of L team scored that many points in a quarter was in 1913, according to the ACC broadcast — a squirrel raced onto the field.

Louisville was in the midst of flipping Saturday’s game at Cardinal Stadium on its head and pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season and in program history, leading No. 10 Wake Forest 41-14 when the member of the Sciuridae family of rodents decided to join in the fun.

