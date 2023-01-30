Watch Southwestern Invitational first round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Southwestern Invitational kicks off today from Westlake Village, CA at the North Ranch Country Club at the Lakes & Oaks Courses. This event will run through Wed. February 1. Arizona State is the Defending Champion of this event. On top of that, the school has won this Invitational nine times. That is a record for any school and ASU has won the individual title in back-to-back years. The tournament features 54 holes with teams and individuals competing across the three days.

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Arizona State not only won last year’s Invitational but it dominated. The Sun Devils scored a tournament record shooting 30-under which beat the record held by USC of 26-under in 2016. This event is the official start of the 2023 spring college golf tournament schedule.

The 2021 National Champions, No. 14 Pepperdine, are the hosts of this event. They are one of four ranked schools competing in the Invitational which also includes No. 4 ASU, No. 19 San Diego State and No. 20 Texas. Notable individual winners of the event include Tiger Woods playing for Stanford in 1996. Can ASU defend its title?

