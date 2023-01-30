Watch Southwestern Invitational first round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Southwestern Invitational kicks off today from Westlake Village, CA at the North Ranch Country Club at the Lakes & Oaks Courses. This event will run through Wed. February 1. Arizona State is the Defending Champion of this event. On top of that, the school has won this Invitational nine times. That is a record for any school and ASU has won the individual title in back-to-back years. The tournament features 54 holes with teams and individuals competing across the three days.

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round today:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button