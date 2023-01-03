Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play will begin Tuesday night as Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina in the SEC opener. The Commodores come into Tuesday’s game with an overall record of 7-6 and a two-game winning streak with the most recent coming against Southeastern Louisiana in a 93-55 win. Noah Shelby scored a career-best 12 points and Ezra Manjon added 10. Trey Thomas posted nine points, and Liam Robbins, Colin Smith and Myles Stute scored eight each to spread the scoring around in the win. Robbins led Vandy with a season-high 11 rebounds to pick up a double-double.

How to Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Gamecocks are just above .500 this season with a record of 7-6 and the team is currently on a two-game winning streak. Most recently, South Carolina knocked off Eastern Michigan in a 74-64 win in which Gregory Jackson II led with a career-high 24 points. He was just shy of his second-straight double-double, finishing with a team-high nine rebounds.

When these two teams met last season, South Carolina won a tight 72-70 game.

