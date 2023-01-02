Watch South Carolina at Georgia: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play is underway and on Monday evening, Georgia will host No. 1 South Carolina in an SEC matchup. The Bulldogs come into Monday’s game with an overall record of 11-4 and a conference record of 0-1. Most recently, Georgia lost a tight 53-56 game to Alabama in the conference opener. Brittney Smith was the scoring leader for the Bulldogs with 17 points while De’Mauri Flournoy added 11 points. Smith also led the team in rebounds with four. Georgia committed 15 first-half turnovers and made only 8 of 23 shots in the first half allowing Alabama to have a big 31-18 lead that lasted the rest of the game.

The Gamecocks have had a perfect season so far with an overall record of 13-0 and a conference record of 1-0. The team’s most recent game resulted in a big 76-34 win over Texas A&M on Thursday. Talaysia Cooper led the Gamecocks with 15 points and Zia Cooke was right behind with 14 points. Sania Feagin and Kamilla Cardoso each pulled down six rebounds to lead on the boards.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 72-54 win for South Carolina.

