Watch South Carolina at Georgia: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two Southeastern schools face off outside of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge currently going on. South Carolina will head on the road this weekend to Athens, Georgia, and into the Stegeman Coliseum to take on Georgia. The Gamecocks are 8-12 overall this season and 1-6 against schools in the conference. Their only win against an SEC school came against Kentucky 71-68 near the beginning of January. Since then, they have lost to Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, and most recently Florida. In their loss to Florida earlier this week, Colin Castleton dropped 18 points on 7/10 shooting. Guard Myreon Jones had a great day as well. He led the team in rebounds and assists putting up nine points, eight assists, and 10 rebounds.

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Overall this season, the Bulldogs are 13-7 and 3-4 against SEC opponents. Their last win came against Ole Miss 62-58. Since then, they have lost three games in a row against Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and No. 4 Tennessee.

In the 70-41 loss against Tennessee, Georgia guard Terry Roberts scored a team-high 11 points and was the only player in double figures. Matthew-Alexander Moncrief only scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds.

