Watch South Carolina at Georgia: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two Southeastern schools face off outside of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge currently going on. South Carolina will head on the road this weekend to Athens, Georgia, and into the Stegeman Coliseum to take on Georgia. The Gamecocks are 8-12 overall this season and 1-6 against schools in the conference. Their only win against an SEC school came against Kentucky 71-68 near the beginning of January. Since then, they have lost to Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, and most recently Florida. In their loss to Florida earlier this week, Colin Castleton dropped 18 points on 7/10 shooting. Guard Myreon Jones had a great day as well. He led the team in rebounds and assists putting up nine points, eight assists, and 10 rebounds.

