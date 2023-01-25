Watch South Carolina at Florida: College basketball on TV, time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night, Florida (11-8, 4-3 SEC) will be at home taking on South Carolina (8-11, 1-5) in SEC action. The Gators are returning to Gainesville after playing their last two games on the road, having lost to Texas A&M on Wednesday before beating Mississippi State on Saturday. Both games were close, each one being decided by a two-point margin. That loss to the Aggies was a blip in what’s been a great month for Florida. The Gators have won four of their last five. They’ll try to extend that stretch and stay above .500 in conference play in a crowded SEC.

How to Watch South Carolina at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream South Carolina at Florida in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

In order to add to their win total, Florida will have to slow down freshman South Carolina guard Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II. Jackson is averaging 15.1 points per game this season, which leads the Gamecocks and has him among the top scorers in the SEC. He also leads South Carolina’s roster averaging 6.6 rebounds per game.

This game tips off at 7 pm ET on Wednesday. Coverage can be found on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.