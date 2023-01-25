Watch South Carolina at Florida: College basketball on TV, time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night, Florida (11-8, 4-3 SEC) will be at home taking on South Carolina (8-11, 1-5) in SEC action. The Gators are returning to Gainesville after playing their last two games on the road, having lost to Texas A&M on Wednesday before beating Mississippi State on Saturday. Both games were close, each one being decided by a two-point margin. That loss to the Aggies was a blip in what’s been a great month for Florida. The Gators have won four of their last five. They’ll try to extend that stretch and stay above .500 in conference play in a crowded SEC.

