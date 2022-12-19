Watch South Bay Lakers vs Maine Celtics: Stream NBA G League live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The South Bay Lakers (12-4) earned the top seed for the NBA G League Showcase Cup tournament and will play their quarterfinal matchup in the eight-team event on Monday against the Maine Celtics (10-6). Teams played a 16-game schedule in regional pods to qualify for the Showcase Cup, which is being played at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Showcase Cup began in 2021 as an expansion of the league’s annual Winter Showcase, an in-season Scouting event for NBA general managers and player personnel directors. The Delaware Blue Coats won the Inaugural Showcase Cup Championship last December, beating the Oklahoma City Blue.

How to Watch South Bay Lakers vs. Maine Celtics Today:

Game Date: December 19, 2022

Game Time: 5 pm ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the Lakers in scoring at 23.6 points per game, with Jay Huff putting up 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks a game. LJ Figueroa averages 16.0 points a game and Shaquille Harrison gets 10.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.8 steals. South Bay has won its last three games and 10 of its last 11.

Luka Samanic is the top scorer for Maine at 21.4 points a game and also gets 11.2 rebounds a night. Mfiondu Kabengele averages 16.5 points and 2.1 blocks while Denzel Valentine and Jo Davison share the playmaking chores. Valentine gets 14.7 points, 9.0 boards and 5.3 assists a game while Davison is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 dimes.

The Celtics struggled down the stretch in qualifying, going 2-4 over their last six games. But they finished with a 136-87 blowout of Greensboro on Thursday to clinch their spot in the tournament.

