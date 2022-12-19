Watch South Bay Lakers vs Maine Celtics: Stream NBA G League live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The South Bay Lakers (12-4) earned the top seed for the NBA G League Showcase Cup tournament and will play their quarterfinal matchup in the eight-team event on Monday against the Maine Celtics (10-6). Teams played a 16-game schedule in regional pods to qualify for the Showcase Cup, which is being played at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Showcase Cup began in 2021 as an expansion of the league’s annual Winter Showcase, an in-season Scouting event for NBA general managers and player personnel directors. The Delaware Blue Coats won the Inaugural Showcase Cup Championship last December, beating the Oklahoma City Blue.

