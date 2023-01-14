Watch Sony Open in Hawaii third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

What better place for four rounds of golf than the sunny greens of Wai’alae Country Club in Hawaii? As the tournament heads into the third round today, the $7.9 million purse is still up for distribution. Currently, Chris Kirk leads the way with a total of 11-under-par despite only shooting five-under-par in the second round. JJ Spaun and Taylor Montgomery follow Kirk one stroke behind at 10-under-par. Spaun shot six-under-par in the second round after shooting four in the first round while Montgomery shot just four-under-par after shooting six in the first round.

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Third Round Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4 pm ET

TV: NBC

The top five are rounded out by Hayden Buckley and David Lipsky. Both of them are tied at nine-under-par. Buckley had the better round two, though, shooting six-under-par to get inside the top five.

Some notable names that find themselves further down the list looking to make an impact in this round include JT Poston tied for No. 9, Brendon Todd tied for No. 9, and Harris English tied for No. 23.

