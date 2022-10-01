Watch Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Speedy Ortiz & Bully cover Pavement together @ Pavement Museum in NYC

While Pavement are in NYC for their four-show run at Kings Theatre, Matador Records and the band put together Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum in Tribeca featuring memorabilia (show posters, handwritten lyrics, Stephen Malkmus’ old Whitney Museum guard uniform, their VMA award, former Drummer Gary Young’s toenail clippings), lots of Steve Keene artwork (he painted the Wowee Zowee cover) and merch (including golf balls). They had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday and the whole band were on hand (Thurston Moore was there too) and as a special surprise treat the had four current indie rock Bands play short Pavement cover sets: Speedy Ortiz, Snail Mail, Soccer Mom and Bully.

After Bully’s set — including a rocking cover of “Kennel District” — Alicia Bagnano invited Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz), Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail) and Sophie Regina Allison (Soccer Mommy) to come up for an all-star jam cover of Wowee Zowee‘s “Grounded.” They actually performed it twice — there was a camera crew filming all the sets — and Alicia told the crowd after the first take it was the first time they’d actually played it together.

You can watch video of “Grounded” and clips of the individual sets, plus a few pics from the museum, below.

Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum is located at 475 Greenwich St, just off Canal and Sunday will be the last day it’s open before heading to London, Tokyo and taking up permanent residence in the band’s Hometown of Stockton, CA.

