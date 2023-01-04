Watch SJSU Spartans at Boise St. Broncos in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Jose State hits the road on Tuesday night to take on Mountain West Rival Boise State. The Spartans come into the contest fresh off three straight wins, including back-to-back conference wins against UNLV and Colorado State. The wins against the Rebels and Rams were both tight, as they won in overtime and by eight. The Spartans had to fight for both wins, but it has put them at 2-0 in the Mountain West and 11-4 overall. The Spartans have suffered a couple of tough losses, but overall they have played well this season and are looking to compete for the top spot in the Mountain West.

How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream San Jose State at Boise State in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Broncos, though, will be looking to slow down the Spartans and send them home with their first conference loss of the year.

The Broncos come into Tuesday 10-3 on the season, but 0-1 in the Mountain West. They dropped their conference opener 74-72 to Nevada last Wednesday. It was a tough loss, as the Broncos led late in the game, but just couldn’t hold on and came away with the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.