Watch Seton Hall Pirates at UConn Huskies in Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The UConn Huskies are back in Connecticut, this time in Hartford at the XL Center, to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday. This will kick-off a large slate of games against Big East schools for the rest of the regular season. UConn is ranked No. 9 in the country, but have gone 3-2 in December so far with an overall record of 8-2. Seton Hall has a 9-3 record, but it is on an Absolute tear, as the Pirates have won seven games in a row. Both teams are undefeated in conference play. UConn will have the slight edge to remain that way Tonight because of home court, but it will be slight.

