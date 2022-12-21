Watch Seton Hall Pirates at UConn Huskies in Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The UConn Huskies are back in Connecticut, this time in Hartford at the XL Center, to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday. This will kick-off a large slate of games against Big East schools for the rest of the regular season. UConn is ranked No. 9 in the country, but have gone 3-2 in December so far with an overall record of 8-2. Seton Hall has a 9-3 record, but it is on an Absolute tear, as the Pirates have won seven games in a row. Both teams are undefeated in conference play. UConn will have the slight edge to remain that way Tonight because of home court, but it will be slight.

After going 1-2 in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic, UConn bounced back nicely in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase against Florida State on Sunday. UConn won 85-77 after the Huskies got off to a dominant start in the first quarter, outscoring FSU 26-11. UConn won despite missing head Coach Geno Auriemma due to an illness. Aaliyah Edwards made sure the Huskies would be in good hands, taking over the game by scoring 26 points. Auriemma is not expected to Coach today’s game either.

How to Watch Seton Hall at UConn in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Seton Hall at UConn Women’s College Basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Regardless of who is coaching, Seton Hall won’t slow down for anyone as it searches for its eighth straight win.

The Pirates are coming off a 78-72 win against Fordham. Lauren Park-Lane was easily the best player of the game, collecting 35 points. Park-Lane proved even more clutch when it mattered most, scoring 15 points in the fourth. Who will step up tonight for a shot at this upset?

