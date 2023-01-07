Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Collin Morikawa followed up his sizzling first-round 64 on Friday with a seven-under 66 to claim the lead Entering the weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. Morikawa is at 16-under, two shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun, who are two shots back. Spaun shot a 68 on Friday after opening with a 64 while Scheffler, who can move back to the top of the world rankings this weekend, has notched back-to-back rounds of 66. The tournament is limited to 39 players, those who won on the PGA Tour last year and any other players who finished in the top 30 of the final FedEx Cup standings.

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Today:

Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Defending Champion Cameron Smith is not in the field this year. Jordan Spieth is fourth through two rounds at 13-under and Tom Kim is four shots off the lead at 12-under.

Scheffler’s path back to the world No. 1 ranking is simple: If he finishes in a tie for third place or better, he will move past Rory McIlroy, who is not playing this weekend. McIlroy is the first player in history to end a year with the FedEx Cup, the points title on the DP World Tour and the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Last year, Scheffler ascended to the top of the rankings with his win at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and held the No. 1 spot for 30 weeks. Scheffler was the third-fastest to No. 1, taking the ranking after 92 starts as a pro. Tiger Woods needed just 21 starts to climb to the top of the rankings while Spieth did it in 77 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.