Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Collin Morikawa followed up his sizzling first-round 64 on Friday with a seven-under 66 to claim the lead Entering the weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. Morikawa is at 16-under, two shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun, who are two shots back. Spaun shot a 68 on Friday after opening with a 64 while Scheffler, who can move back to the top of the world rankings this weekend, has notched back-to-back rounds of 66. The tournament is limited to 39 players, those who won on the PGA Tour last year and any other players who finished in the top 30 of the final FedEx Cup standings.

