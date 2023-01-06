Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions second round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions counties from Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii is heading into the second round today. The unique 39-player tournament has already not been short of long birdies and tough chip shots. The purse for this PGA Tournament with some of the top players in the world is $15,000,000 to be split among the top finishers. Three players are currently tied for the lead after 18 holes. Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, and John Rahm all shot nine under in the first round. Tom Kim followed them as the only player at eight-under-par just one stroke back.

