WATCH: ‘Sense of relief’; Fargo North volleyball ends 11-year drought with trip to state tournament – InForum

We’re down to just 16 teams in North Dakota High School Volleyball the state tournament starts Thursday and one of those 16 teams is Fargo North.

The Spartans ended their decade-long state tournament drought Saturday with a win over Red River at the EDC tournament.

“No one knows what it’s like to go to state yet,” said junior Evy Berg.

It’s been 11 years since Fargo North volleyball played in a state tournament.

“We came up short against Davies last year,” said senior Reagan Carlson. “As a senior it was exciting for me to finally make it to a state tournament at least once in high school.”

“This year we’ve just shown that to work hard, it pays off,” said head Coach Rachel Hummel. “They have done a great job staying focused on that rather than we haven’t done it in so many years.”

The win over Red River sent them to state, but a loss just a day earlier may have given the Spartans the confidence they needed. North rallied to force a five-set thriller against unbeaten Sheyenne before losing in the EDC semis.

“The loss on Friday was almost just as great to play Sheyenne that tough,” Hummel said. “Going into it Saturday, lots of emotions but such a great feeling afterwards.”

It’s a historic achievement in just the second year under Coach Rachel Hummel. She has her players believing that the program is headed in the right direction.

“Our coaching has been great the past couple of years,” Berg said. “I’ve really enjoyed the coaching here and I think this coaching will help our future teams as well.”

Players also told me a key ingredient in their success is having fun. It was a Christmas-themed practice when we stopped by the SpartanDome.