Watch Seattle vs George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

You don’t have to just stop at NBA to get your basketball fix on Christmas. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is heading into its final games from the University of Hawaii-Manoa in Honolulu, HI. This is the seventh place game between Seattle U and George Washington. The Colonials are 6-6 coming into this game and looking for their first win in the tournament. George Washington fell Washington State and Pepperdine previously in the Classic. The Redhawks are also looking for their first win of this tournament losing to Utah State and Iona. But the good news is that they are 8-4 on the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button