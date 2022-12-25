Watch Seattle vs George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

You don’t have to just stop at NBA to get your basketball fix on Christmas. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is heading into its final games from the University of Hawaii-Manoa in Honolulu, HI. This is the seventh place game between Seattle U and George Washington. The Colonials are 6-6 coming into this game and looking for their first win in the tournament. George Washington fell Washington State and Pepperdine previously in the Classic. The Redhawks are also looking for their first win of this tournament losing to Utah State and Iona. But the good news is that they are 8-4 on the season.

How to Watch Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, 7th Place Game: Seattle U vs. George Washington Today:

Game Date: December 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, 7th Place Game: Seattle U vs. George Washington game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

George Washington lost 81-70 to Pepperdine in a hard fought battle in the Colonials last game. The game was close for much of the first half with Pepperdine just holding a three-point advantage at intermission. Things were looking great too out of the half as GW went on a 9-0 run to start the second half. Unfortunately for the Colonials, they couldn’t sustain that momentum as Pepperdine came back with nine of their own and it was all Waves the rest of the night.

Seattle U had a similar story in its game against Iona in its last contest. Iona got off to a 16-2 start but the Redhawks fought all the way back to end the first half tied at 29. Iona was Relentless though building another 14-point lead that Seattle just couldn’t overcome twice losing 82-73. Who will be opening up a Christmas present today with their first win in Hawaii?

Regional restrictions may apply.