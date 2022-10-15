Watch SAS Championship second round: Stream PGA Tour Champions golf – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rocco Mediate fired a seven-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead at the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, as the PGA Tour Champions regular season comes to a close this weekend. The second round is set for Saturday. Only the top 72 players on the money list will advance to the first round of the Playoffs next weekend. Mediate is solidly in the field, Entering this weekend 44th on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. YE Yang is one shot back Entering Saturday while Tom Gillis, on the Bubble in 68th place, is two shots behind Mediate.

