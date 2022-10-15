Watch SAS Championship second round: Stream PGA Tour Champions golf – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rocco Mediate fired a seven-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead at the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, as the PGA Tour Champions regular season comes to a close this weekend. The second round is set for Saturday. Only the top 72 players on the money list will advance to the first round of the Playoffs next weekend. Mediate is solidly in the field, Entering this weekend 44th on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. YE Yang is one shot back Entering Saturday while Tom Gillis, on the Bubble in 68th place, is two shots behind Mediate.

How to Watch SAS Championship Second Round Today:

Date: October 15, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the second round of the SAS Championship on fuboTV

Lee Janzen is the Defending Champion at the SAS Championship and he is 30th on the money list this season. He opened with a one-under 71 and is in a group tied for 28th.

Michael Allen entered the tournament squarely on the Bubble in 72nd place and opened with an even-par 72 while starting on the back nine. He is in a group tied for 40th and is currently projected to drop a spot. Mark Walker opened with a 71 and projects to bump Allen if the standings hold.

The SAS Championship is also known as “wildcard weekend” on the PGA Tour Champions. If a player finishes in the top 10 at Prestonwood but doesn’t get into the top 72, he gets an automatic berth in next week’s playoff opener, replacing the No. 72 finishers unless there is not a full field. The wildcard was introduced in 2016 but has never been used.

