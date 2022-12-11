Watch Santa Clara at Nevada: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play is just around the corner and on Sunday, Nevada will host Santa Clara in a non-conference matchup in preparation for the most important part of the season. The Wolf Pack comes into Sunday’s game with a 3-5 record after dropping its last two games. The most recent came against Long Beach State in a 57-68 defeat. With only two players in double-digit scoring, it made it difficult to compete with a strong Long Beach State team. Gabby Rones led the Wolf Pack with 12 points while Alyssa Jimenez was right behind with 10.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Nevada in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Broncos improved to 7-4 so far this season following their most recent win against UC Santa Cruz in a 74-30 trouncing. Lara Edmanson led the Broncos with 16 points in the win and picked up 10 rebounds to log her third double-double of the season. Tess Heal was right behind with 15 points and narrowly missed a double-double herself with eight rebounds.

When these two teams met last season, Santa Clara picked up a 73-60 win.

