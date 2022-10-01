Watch Sanderson Farms Championship 3rd round: Stream PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shot a sizzling second-round 63, closing his bogey-free round with back-to-back birdies, to grab a share of the lead Entering the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Thomas Detry, starting on the back nine Friday, posted his second straight five-under-par 67 and enters Saturday’s third round at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi also at 10-under. Hughes is in his seventh season on the tour and hasn’t won since his rookie year in 2016-17. Detry, a 29-year-old rookie who is playing in his 15th tour event, finished tied for 12th at the season-opening Fortinet Championship two weeks ago.

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship Third Round Today:

Date: October 1, 2022

Time: 4 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Detry earned his tour card for this season by finishing in the top 50 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021-22. Hughes placed 57th in the FedEx Cup standings last year and tied for 25th two weeks ago.

Sepp Straka is one shot back of the leaders at nine-under, while Mark Hubbard, Garrick Higgo and Scott Stallings are tied for fourth at eight-under. First-round leader Davis Riley shot a 71 on Friday and is in a group tied for seventh at seven-under.

The Country Club of Jackson plays 7,461 yards and par-72 for the tournament. The tourney dates to 1968 and three players have won there twice. Dwight Nevil went back-to-back in 1973-74, Brian Henninger won in 1994 and 1999 and Fred Funk got wins in 1998 and 2004.

