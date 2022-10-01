Watch Sanderson Farms Championship 3rd round: Stream PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shot a sizzling second-round 63, closing his bogey-free round with back-to-back birdies, to grab a share of the lead Entering the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Thomas Detry, starting on the back nine Friday, posted his second straight five-under-par 67 and enters Saturday’s third round at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi also at 10-under. Hughes is in his seventh season on the tour and hasn’t won since his rookie year in 2016-17. Detry, a 29-year-old rookie who is playing in his 15th tour event, finished tied for 12th at the season-opening Fortinet Championship two weeks ago.

