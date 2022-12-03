Watch San Jose State at Arkansas: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Jose State from the Midwestern Conference will head on the road this week to Bud Walton Arena to take on No. 11 Arkansas from the Southeastern Conference. After seven games, the Razorbacks have lost just one game and are 6-1 this season. They started the season on a four-game winning streak before snapping it by losing to Creighton 90-87 last week. They have since beaten SDSU and Troy leading into this game. Ricky Council IV leads the team in scoring with 20.1 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Many people contribute to this team. Anthony Black averages 14.1 points and 3.4 assists per game while Trevon Brazile averages 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Game Date: December 3, 2022

Game Time: 4 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Spartans are 6-2 on the season this year. After starting the year on a three-game winning streak, they are just 3-2 in their last five games. Their two losses came against North Texas and Hofstra.

Omari Moore is the leading player on the court of San Jose State. Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per game, which leads the team in both categories. They also chip in 6.1 rebounds per game.

