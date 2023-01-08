Watch San Francisco at Loyola Marymount: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Francisco hits the road on Saturday night to take on Loyola Marymount in a WCC battle. The Dons come into Saturday Losers of three straight and fresh off a near upset of Gonzaga on Thursday night. The Dons led most of the game against the Bulldogs, but gave up the lead with just seven seconds left and lost 77-75. The loss kept them winless in the WCC at 0-3 and dropped them to 11-7 overall. The Dons started the year 8-2, but have won just three of their last eight games and are desperately looking to get back in the win column. Saturday night they hope that can happen against a Loyola Marymount team that is coming off a five-point win against BYU.

