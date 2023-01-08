Watch San Francisco at Loyola Marymount: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Francisco hits the road on Saturday night to take on Loyola Marymount in a WCC battle. The Dons come into Saturday Losers of three straight and fresh off a near upset of Gonzaga on Thursday night. The Dons led most of the game against the Bulldogs, but gave up the lead with just seven seconds left and lost 77-75. The loss kept them winless in the WCC at 0-3 and dropped them to 11-7 overall. The Dons started the year 8-2, but have won just three of their last eight games and are desperately looking to get back in the win column. Saturday night they hope that can happen against a Loyola Marymount team that is coming off a five-point win against BYU.

The Lions are playing their second straight game at home and are hoping for the same outcome as the last one.

They were able to get the win against the Cougars on Thursday in a game that was close the whole game.

The win came after they had lost to Pacific the game before and moved them to 2-1 in the WCC and 12-5 overall.

