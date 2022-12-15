Watch San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 49ers battle the division rival Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. The 49ers have slowly moved their way up the NFC standings and are starting to look like one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl. They have won six straight games and have done it with two different quarterbacks. Jimmy Garoppolo led the way before breaking his foot two weeks ago. Brock Purdy has stepped in and led the 49ers to two straight wins over the Dolphins and Buccaneers to move the team to 9-4. The 49ers now sit two games up on the Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West and can clinch the division with a win on Thursday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button