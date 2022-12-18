Watch San Diego Toreros at Arizona St. Sun Devils in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Arizona State welcomes San Diego to town on Sunday night for a non-conference game. The Sun Devils come into Sunday on an eight-game winning streak and 10-1 on the season. They dropped their third game of the year when they were shocked by Texas Southern in overtime, but have been very good since. They have picked up huge wins against VCU, Michigan and Creighton and are playing their best basketball in years. Sunday they will look to stay hot as they start to wrap up their non-conference schedule before they hit the thick of Pac-12 play.

