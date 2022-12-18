Watch San Diego Toreros at Arizona St. Sun Devils in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Arizona State welcomes San Diego to town on Sunday night for a non-conference game. The Sun Devils come into Sunday on an eight-game winning streak and 10-1 on the season. They dropped their third game of the year when they were shocked by Texas Southern in overtime, but have been very good since. They have picked up huge wins against VCU, Michigan and Creighton and are playing their best basketball in years. Sunday they will look to stay hot as they start to wrap up their non-conference schedule before they hit the thick of Pac-12 play.

San Diego, though, will be looking to come to town and pull off the big upset and snap the Sun Devils winning streak.

The Toreros come into Sunday fresh off a big win over UC San Diego, but are just 6-5 on the season. They opened the year with three straight wins, but have since struggled and are just 3-6 since.

They have had a tough stretch, but getting a win over Arizona State could be the spark they need as they get ready for WCC play.

