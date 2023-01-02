Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (24-10) have marched up the standings from a team that was going to have to fight for a play-in bid to one that is knocking on the door for first place in the Eastern Conference. That is thanks to a Roaring 11-game winning streak and winning 15 of their last 16 overall. In that stretch, they have won at home, on the road, against contenders and by taking care of business against Lottery teams. Today they take on the San Antonio Spurs (12-24), a team that has positioned itself in second to last place in the Western Conference and is already looking towards the future.

.

