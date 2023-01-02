Watch San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (24-10) have marched up the standings from a team that was going to have to fight for a play-in bid to one that is knocking on the door for first place in the Eastern Conference. That is thanks to a Roaring 11-game winning streak and winning 15 of their last 16 overall. In that stretch, they have won at home, on the road, against contenders and by taking care of business against Lottery teams. Today they take on the San Antonio Spurs (12-24), a team that has positioned itself in second to last place in the Western Conference and is already looking towards the future.

Brooklyn has turned their season around with a now 11-game winning streak that has pushed them all the way up to second place in the Eastern Conference.

During the 11-game winning streak, Brooklyn has ramped up their defensive efforts while maintaining an elite offense as they get their full roster on the court together finally.

As a team they are shooting 55-43-81 splits, efficiently scoring the ball at will taking after their all-world star Kevin Durant.

This season Durant is proving once again that he is one of the best offensive weapons in the history of the game averaging 29.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 blocks plus steals per game on 56-36-93 splits.

