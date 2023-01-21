Watch Salernitana vs. Napoli: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Serie A Returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Naples @ Salernitana

Current Records: Napoli 15-2-1; Salernitana 4-6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 pm ET

Saturday at 12 pm ET Where: Arechi Stadium

Arechi Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

The timing seems to be in Napoli’s favor as the team sits on seven consecutive home wins in a row while Salernitana have been banged up by three losses in a row when on the road. Napoli will head out on the road to face off against Salernitana on Saturday at Stadio Arechi.

With their success against Juventus on Friday, Napoli have now tallied five blowout victories on the season. The Little Donkeys made easy work of the White and Blacks and carried off a 5-1 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Napoli.

Meanwhile, Salernitana didn’t get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Atalanta on Sunday. The Garnets’ bruising 8-2 loss to the Goddess might stick with them for a while. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Salernitana, who haven’t won a game since October 30, 2022.

Napoli sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to Escape with a win over Salernitana back in October of 2021. Will Napoli repeat their success, or do Salernitana have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -361 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

