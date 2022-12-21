Watch Saint Peters–UMass: Women’s college basketball live stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With Christmas just a few days away, UMass will host Saint Peter’s in a non-conference game before the teams head home for a few days to enjoy the holiday. The Peacocks have had a rough start to the season and are currently 0-9 overall with a conference record of 0-1. The team’s most recent loss came against Fairfield in a 76-49 defeat. Jada Williams scored 15 points to lead the Peacocks and Jada Leonard was just behind with 13 points. Williams pulled down a team-leading 14 rebounds to earn a double-double, as well. This is an important game for both programs.

How to Watch Saint Peter’s at Massachusetts in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NESN

The Minutewomen come into Wednesday night’s game with a record of 8-3, but the team is on a two-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Columbia in an 83-74 defeat.

Graduate student Sam Breen finished with her sixth double-double of the season (46th of her career), recording 23 points and 12 rebounds. Destiney Philoxy added 17 points but the team still came up short despite those strong performances.

The last time these two teams met was in 2017 and resulted in an 81-65 win for UMass.

