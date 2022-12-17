Watch Saint Mary’s at Pacific: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Saturday afternoon, Saint Mary’s will visit Pacific to kick off West Coast Conference play in the opener. The Gaels come into Saturday’s game with a record of 6-4. The team dropped its most recent game to Montana State by a score of 56-91. Tayla Dalton had a strong performance for the Gaels putting up 20 points on the day to lead the team in that category. With no other players scoring in double digits, the Gaels could not overcome the strength of Montana State. Leia Hanafin led the team on the boards pulling down seven rebounds.

.

