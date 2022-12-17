Watch Saint Mary’s at Pacific: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Saturday afternoon, Saint Mary’s will visit Pacific to kick off West Coast Conference play in the opener. The Gaels come into Saturday’s game with a record of 6-4. The team dropped its most recent game to Montana State by a score of 56-91. Tayla Dalton had a strong performance for the Gaels putting up 20 points on the day to lead the team in that category. With no other players scoring in double digits, the Gaels could not overcome the strength of Montana State. Leia Hanafin led the team on the boards pulling down seven rebounds.

How to Watch Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Pacific in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Tigers come into conference play with a record of 5-5 and are currently on a two-game losing streak, a streak they hope to break against the Gaels. In their last game, the Tigers fell to California 66-83. Anaya James led the team with 20 points in the loss while Madelene Ennis led on the boards pulling down six rebounds.

When these two teams met last season, Saint Mary’s won 83-67.

