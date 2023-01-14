Watch Saint Louis at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

GW has a strong record at home standing at 7-2. The Colonials just beat UMass to improve to 2-1 in conference play. The 81-73 win was a nice bounce back after losing to Richmond by 10 in the game prior. Being back home proved to be a big difference for the Colonials and they are hoping for the same result this afternoon. George Washington is outscoring opponents at home by a margin of 11.2 ppg. That should give the Colonials the edge against Saint Louis, but the Billikens are 11-6 and 3-1 in the conference.

