Watch Saint Louis at George Washington: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

GW has a strong record at home standing at 7-2. The Colonials just beat UMass to improve to 2-1 in conference play. The 81-73 win was a nice bounce back after losing to Richmond by 10 in the game prior. Being back home proved to be a big difference for the Colonials and they are hoping for the same result this afternoon. George Washington is outscoring opponents at home by a margin of 11.2 ppg. That should give the Colonials the edge against Saint Louis, but the Billikens are 11-6 and 3-1 in the conference.

How to Watch Saint Louis at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Saint Louis at George Washington on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

GW was led by James Bishop IV over UMass. Bishop is starting to make a habit of this. He was the reigning A-10 Player of the Week going into the game against UMass and he amassed a game-high 26 points.

Saint Louis Meanwhile is coming off back-to-back wins and a squeaker in its last game beating George Mason 63-62. Saint Louis was clutch in the final two minutes going on a 9-0 to Steal the game. The Billikens hit consecutive three-pointers in that span to put them within striking distance. With a comeback like that, Saint Louis should be confident against any conference opponent.

Regional restrictions may apply.