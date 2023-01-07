Watch Saint Joseph’s at Fordham: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fordham (12-3) looks to right itself after two straight losses to open Atlantic 10 Conference play when it hosts Saint Joseph’s (6-8) at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks are also 0-2 in the A-10 and both teams are coming off road conference losses on Wednesday. Darius Quisenberry paces the Rams with 18.0 points per game and Khalid Moore averages 14.5 points a night. For Saint Joseph’s Erik Reynolds II gets 18.1 points per game while Cameron Brown is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. Keith Urgo is in his first year as head coach at Fordham and Billy Lange is 28-68 in his fourth season with the Hawks.

.

