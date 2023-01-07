Watch Saint Joseph’s at Fordham: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fordham (12-3) looks to right itself after two straight losses to open Atlantic 10 Conference play when it hosts Saint Joseph’s (6-8) at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks are also 0-2 in the A-10 and both teams are coming off road conference losses on Wednesday. Darius Quisenberry paces the Rams with 18.0 points per game and Khalid Moore averages 14.5 points a night. For Saint Joseph’s Erik Reynolds II gets 18.1 points per game while Cameron Brown is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. Keith Urgo is in his first year as head coach at Fordham and Billy Lange is 28-68 in his fourth season with the Hawks.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Rams trailed by as much as 17 in the second half at Rhode Island on Wednesday before getting as close as two in the final minute in an 82-79 loss. Quisenberry scored a season-high 33 points for Fordham, Antrell Charlton added 13 and Abdou Tsimbila grabbed 12 rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s took a 76-56 pounding at Dayton on Wednesday. Brown had 13 points and Reynolds scored 12, but the Hawks shot just 31.3% on the night.

Saint Joe’s leads the all-time series with Fordham 40-18 and has won the last five meetings, including a 72-69 win at Philadelphia on Feb. 5.

