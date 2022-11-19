Watch RSM Classic third round: Stream PGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As the weekend begins and the third round of the RSM Classic from St. Simons Island, Georgia, there is a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, just one stroke ahead of the field. Andrew Putnam, Harry Higgs and Cole Hammer are tied at -12 overall through two rounds with three more Golfers just a stroke back of the top spot on the Leaderboard with two rounds of golf left to be played starting today. For Putnam, he is seeking his second PGA Tour win while Higgs and Hammer are in a position to compete for and win their first tournament on this stage.

How to Watch RSM Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The RSM Classic is the ninth tournament in the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season as the biggest and best professional tour in the world gets Rolling after Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup just a few months ago.

In the first two rounds, Putnam has 13 birdies and just one bogey for the most consistent 36 holes of the leading group.

He is tied with Higgs who so far has 10 birdies, two eagles, three bogeys and a double-bogey, storming back into contention with a clean scorecard in the second round. Hammer is also there after 12 birdies, two eagles, five bogeys and one double-bogey on his card.

Also in contention are Beau Hossler, Joel Dahmen and Sahith Theegala tied at -11 just one stroke back of the lead Entering the third round today.

