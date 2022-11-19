Watch RSM Classic third round: Stream PGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As the weekend begins and the third round of the RSM Classic from St. Simons Island, Georgia, there is a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, just one stroke ahead of the field. Andrew Putnam, Harry Higgs and Cole Hammer are tied at -12 overall through two rounds with three more Golfers just a stroke back of the top spot on the Leaderboard with two rounds of golf left to be played starting today. For Putnam, he is seeking his second PGA Tour win while Higgs and Hammer are in a position to compete for and win their first tournament on this stage.

