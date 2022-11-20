Watch RSM Classic, final round: Stream PGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied at -14 overall, one stroke ahead of the rest of the field Entering the final round of the 2022 RSM Classic from St. Simons Island, Georgia. While the LPGA Tour and DP World Tour play out their Championship tournaments for the 2021-2022 seasons, the PGA Tour is set to wrap up their ninth tournament of the 2022-2023 season today. The field is wide open to close out the 2022 RSM Classic with two Golfers tied for the lead, three just one stroke back and another seven within just two strokes of the lead today.

.

