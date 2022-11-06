Watch Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round of the 2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is here for the 45 top Golfers on tour as they all attempt to secure one of the 15 tour cards up for grabs. The top 15 Golfers after today will secure their tour cards for the DP World Tour next season. This is one of the biggest Tours in the world and the biggest outside of the PGA Tour. Some of the best Golfers in the world participate in the DP World Tour making for one of the best fields in the world as they travel all around the world. Entering the final round Nathan Kimsey and Bryce Easton are tied at seven under par for the lead today.

Kimsey was on fire in the third round with seven birdies after starting the day with a bogey on the first hole. He had the best round overall and shot up from Barely in contention for one of the 15 tour cards to now being one of the favorites to win today.

He is tied with Easton who had a similar round with seven birdies and one bogey to vault up into contention and the final pairing.

The next 13 Golfers on the Leaderboard are Matthew Baldwin, Oscar Lengden, Adrien Saddier, Alexander Knappe, John Parry, Euan Walker, Jeong weon Ko, Mateusz Gradecki, Alfie Plant, Maximilian Schmitt, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Javier Sainz, Velten Meyer and Nick Bachem are all tied or in a position to get their tour cards after today.

