Watch Richmond at UMass: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night, UMass will host Richmond in a men’s Atlantic 10 Matchup as the Minutemen try to start climbing the conference standings. The Minutemen come into Wednesday’s game with an overall record of 11-8 and a conference record of 2-5, putting them in 12th place in the A-10 standings. The team is currently on a two-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Saint Joseph’s in a 74-68 battle. Rahsool Diggins delivered a 17-point performance to lead the team on the scoreboard while RJ Luis was right behind him with 15 points of his own. Despite strong efforts, the team came up short.

How to Watch Richmond at UMass in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Spiders are sitting in sixth place in the conference standings right now with an A-10 record of 4-3 and an overall record of 11-9. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 74-62 loss to VCU in which Isaiah Bigelow led with 14 points. Matt Grace was just one point behind, adding 13 points to the team’s tally. Tyler Burton and Neal Quinn led the team on the boards with five rebounds apiece.

When these two teams last met, Richmond picked up a 75-64 win.

