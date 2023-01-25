Watch Richmond at Fordham: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night, Richmond will hit the road and head to the Bronx for an Atlantic 10 Matchup against Fordham. The Spiders are currently 12-6 overall with a conference record of 2-3 putting them in 10th place in the A-10 standings. The team picked up a 73-58 win over George Mason in its last game in which Maggie Doogan led the scoring with 18 points. Doogan also pulled down 12 rebounds on the day to pick up her second straight double-double in what was a career night. Doogan hit career-highs in points, rebounds, field goals, free throws, three-pointers and blocks.

