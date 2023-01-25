Watch Richmond at Fordham: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night, Richmond will hit the road and head to the Bronx for an Atlantic 10 Matchup against Fordham. The Spiders are currently 12-6 overall with a conference record of 2-3 putting them in 10th place in the A-10 standings. The team picked up a 73-58 win over George Mason in its last game in which Maggie Doogan led the scoring with 18 points. Doogan also pulled down 12 rebounds on the day to pick up her second straight double-double in what was a career night. Doogan hit career-highs in points, rebounds, field goals, free throws, three-pointers and blocks.

The Rams have had a strong start to the season with an overall record of 13-7 and a conference record of 5-2 to sit comfortably in third place in the conference standings. The Rams’ most recent game resulted in a 71-65 win over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday. Asiah Dingle led the team in scoring with 21 points while Anna DeWolfe added 18 to the team’s tally. Three players pulled down six rebounds to lead the Rams including Dingle.

When these two teams last met, Richmond picked up a 79-69 win.

